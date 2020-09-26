Harold Carl Gordon (1947-2020)

NORTH NEW PORTLAND - Harold Carl Gordon, 72, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on December 9, 1947, in Farmington, son of Harold and Hazel (Balser) Gordon. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army from September of 1967 until his honorable discharge as a SP4 medical specialist in April of 1969. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for M&H Construction and Jordan Excavation. Carl loved all things outdoors. He was often out snowmobiling, riding 4-wheelers, hunting, kayaking, and spending time with his family and friends. Carl was a beloved father and grandfather who never missed an opportunity to party.

Carl is survived by his son, Joseph and wife Amy of New Sharon; his daughter, Carla Knowles and husband David of Farmington; grandson, Jack Gordon and granddaughter, Harper Gordon of New Sharon; granddaughter Emily Bailey and husband Ethan of Farmington; grandson, Curtis Knowles of Farmington; and his brother Alden “Skip” Gordon and wife Irene of Waterville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.