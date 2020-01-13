Harold Orlando Small Sr. (1934-2020)

PHILLIPS - Harold Orlando Small Sr., 85, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on April 8, 1934 in Livermore Falls to William and Leona (Beane) Small.

He graduated from Livermore Falls High School in the class of 1953. In 1954, he entered military service in the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. Over the years, he worked for Met Life, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and was a realtor.

"H.O.," as he liked to be called, enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing, playing cribbage at the "drop of a hat," and spent many hours on the party boat at the camp on Webb Lake. Also, he loved to go snowmobiling and was an avid Red Sox fan.

As a charter member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #2430, he served as Exalted Ruler three times, State Trustee for many years, District Deputy of Central District from 1997-1998, as well as being a member of the Farmington Emblem Club #460, and traveled with Elks and Emblem members to State and National Conventions, until ill health took its toll. He was a member of the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post #28, a 50 year member of the Masons, Past Master of Maine Lodge #20 in Farmington, member of Blue Mountain Lodge #67 in Phillips, and the West Farmington Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Huart Small, whom he married in 1982 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Farmington; brothers, Carl Small and Gerald McCrillis; cousin, Cecilia Stanley; special nephew, Wyn Enman; children, Sherry Hallett (Earl), Rhonda Bickford (Gary), and Harold Small Jr.; stepchildren, Steve Cutler (Arlene), Lynda Twitchell (Paul); special neighbors, Mark and Shelley Keene; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Wallace and Lawrence; twin brother, Carroll; sisters, Anna May Shardlow and Gertrude Crowley; and grandson, Joseph Breton.

Donations in Harold’s memory may be made to the Farmington Elks Lodge, Attn: Claris Ranger, PO Box 526, West Farmington, ME 04992 for the Children’s Christmas Party.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, at the Farmington Elks Lodge, 120 School Street, West Farmington, ME. A reception will follow provided by the Farmington Emblem Club and the Farmington Elks. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.