FARMINGTON - Harriet Brickman, 86 of Farmington, died peacefully at home after a brief illness on May 1.

She is survived by her three children, Lee (Nanci) and Ira (Fior Diaz) Brickman and Linda Rosenthal (Paul), her six grandchildren Michael, Stephen, Shaina, Brian, Daniel and Brianna, as well as her the extended family she had with her second husband, Al Neufeld, who passed away in 2014. A graduate of Hunter College, Harriet lived in New York City for many years, then lived and worked in Rockland County, New York before moving to Maine.

After spending summers in Temple, she bought a house in Farmington and built a life in that community, making many friends who became her extended family. In her earlier years, Harriet taught special education and was a strong advocate for children with special needs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Fun for All Playground” Project, an initiative to upgrade the Farmington school district playgrounds to make them more accessible to children with sensory, ambulatory and physical challenges and disabilities. Donations in her memory, can be sent to:

W.G Mallett School

Tracy Williams Principal

c/o Fun For All Playground

16 Middle Street

Farmington Maine 04938

