Harriet C. Mitchell (1925-2017)

FARMINGTON -- Harriet C. Mitchell, 92, a resident of Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, formerly of Abbot, passed peacefully on July 15, 2017.

She was born in Abbot, Me on July 6, 1925 a daughter of Lester and Edith (Perkins) Mitchell. She worked at Hardwood Products Co. for 50 years. Harriet was a life time member of the Pythian Sisters and the Abbot Grange and held offices in both organizations. Harriet loved to "Go" and made many trips to Nova Scotia to visit relatives and friends.

She never married but had a huge loving family. Harriet was predeceased by her parents, Brothers Maynard, Russell, Theodore and Seldon. Sisters Elizabeth Bickford, Donna Fogg, and Addie Mitchell.

Harriet had 3 nieces and 6 nephews, 17 Great nieces and nephews and several Great-Great nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Harriet treated us to 92 years of laughter and fun.

In lieu of flowers please support the Resident Activities fund at Edgewood Residential Care Facility 221 Fairbanks Rd Farmington, Me 04938. Following cremation, burial will be at the Village Cemetery, Abbot, date and time to be announced. Please visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share condolences and remembrances, as well as to be updated on the time of family committal services.