Harriett Alice (Enslow) Tolman (1936-2019)

NEW PORTLAND - Harriett Alice (Enslow) Tolman, 82, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1936 to Nehemiah and Elizabeth (Pool) Enslow in Gloucester, Mass.

Harriett was born and raised in Gloucester where she met the love of her life Bill Tolman. She was a line worker at Gortons of Gloucester, a CNA for several nursing homes and later a restaurant owner/operator of the Wire Bridge Diner. Her most important and most loved job was mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Harriett is survived by her daughters, Kathy Pusateri and husband Sam of Essex, MA, Suzanne Genovese and husband Frank of Gloucester Mass., Heidi Tolman and wife Lorie Agren of New Portland, Nikita Tolman and partner Dan Roy of New Portland; 22 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and daughters Kim and Traci; 3 siblings, Richard Enslow and wife Aud of Ocala, Fla., Russell Enslow and wife Susan of Gloucester and sister Sandra LeClair and many, many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Elizabeth Enslow; step-mother, Mildred Enslow; in-laws, Bill and Elizabeth Tolman; loving husband of 65 years, Bill Tolman; sons, Rick and Scottl; daughters, Lisa and Terri; grandson, Johnathan; sisters, Celia and Diane; and brothers, Billy and Frankie.

Harriett’s family would like to thank the staffs of the Mt. Abraham Regional Health Center, Androscoggin Home Health, Maple Crest Rehab and Nursing Facility and Franklin Memorial Hospital for the loving care they have provided over the past few years of both Harriett and Bill.

There will be a graveside service and a celebration of life at a later at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Harriett’s memory to Maple Crest Rehabilitation Facility for Residential Activities, 174 Main Street, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04950.