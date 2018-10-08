Harry Bernard McDowell (1918-2018)

FARMINGTON - Harry Bernard McDowell passed away Oct. 5 at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington at the age of 100.

Harry Bernard was born March 11, 1918 in Princeton, Maine to Harry Clifford McDowell and Mary Agnes Kenniston McDowell. He was a graduate of Princeton High School and Husson School of Business.

He owned and operated an IGA in Princeton, Maine for 39 years, and was manager of the Dunedin Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union in Dunedin, Florida for 21 years.

He was a member of the Princeton Congregational Church where he served as Sunday School superintendent and teacher, deacon, and substitute preacher, when needed; and was an associate member of the North Dunedin Baptist Church in Dunedin, Florida. He joined the Lewey’s Island Masonic Lodge #138 in Princeton at age 21 and was a member for 79 years, served as Master for two years and was secretary for over 20 years. He was past president of the High 12 Club in Dunedin, Florida. Bernard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #23 in Baileyville, Maine for over 70 years.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Ida Miller McDowell, his sister Audery McDowell Gardner, and his son-in-law Robert Skedgell.

He is survived by daughters Betsy Skedgell of Ormond Beach, Florida, Jean Rand (Erlon) of Wilton, Maine, Nancy Nichols (Jeffrey) of Ellijay, Georgia, and Joan Washburn (Peter) of Readfield, Maine; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and four nephews.

Bernard was a gentle and patient man who had an exceptionally keen memory. He never missed as opportunity to share childhood tales, and the stories were most always enhanced by his dry wit and sense of humor. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, Maine for taking such loving care of our father and grandfather. He considered the next best place to being home. We also wish to thank Beacon Hospice for their tender care and concern.

Memorial contributions may be made to Princeton Masonic Lodge #138, Princeton, Me 04668 or to Princeton Congregational Church, Main Street, Princeton, ME 04668

Graveside service will be held at the Princeton Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. Friends wishing may leave condolences on his memory wall at www.wilesrc.com