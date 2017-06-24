Hazel Elaine Newcomb (1939-2017)

AUBURN – Hazel Elaine Newcomb, 78, of Livermore, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 22, 2017 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her family by her side, as the morning sun rose and the cardinal chirped outside her window.

Hazel was born on May 30, 1939 in Dixfield, Maine, the daughter of Vinal and Violet (MacPherson) Noyes. On Dec. 26, 1959 she married the love of her life, George A. “Bud” Newcomb, Sr. He predeceased her on Aug. 29, 1990.

Hazel loved her family and the large celebrations that were often held. She eagerly awaited her favorite trip to the White Mountains with her daughter and son-in-law every year. She referred to the White Mountains as “home”. She also enjoyed her regular Friday night visits with Ann, as well as her collection of angels...gifts throughout the years, each with special meaning. Hazel is a beautiful soul who always gave to others without expecting anything in return.

She was employed for many years as an LPN at Maine General Hospital and will be remembered for her many years as a devoted employee at Berry Hill in Livermore where her early upbringing of hard work could be seen in her daily work ethic.

Hazel is loved by her children who sadly will miss her: Laurie Laskey and her husband, David of Topsham and their son Andrew Laskey; Jeff Newcomb and his wife, Elizabeth of Livermore and their children: Dillon Newcomb and his fiancée Ally Arel of South Portland, Kailee Newcomb of Jay, Megan Duval, Bret Duval, and Ryleigh Duval of Livermore; and son James Newcomb of Livermore; stepchildren: Rosemary Levesque of Jay; Sonny Newcomb and his wife, Trish of Livermore Falls; Peggy Hanson of Gray and Ann Richards and her husband, Steve of Jay; step-daughter-in-law, Shari Newcomb of Jay; brothers: Vinal Noyes and his wife, Laurie of Dixfield; Kenneth Noyes and his wife Ann of Madison, Carroll Noyes and his wife Carol Ann of Peru. Her brothers adored her and lovingly nicknamed her “Caper”.

She will also be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and many extended family members.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Evelyn Noyes Jones, her husband Bud, her step-son Michael Newcomb, and her step son-in-law Paul Levesque.

Her family invites you to share your memories and condolences on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Hazel expressed how thankful she was for all of the wonderful care she received from Androscoggin Medical Arts Center, North Star Ambulance Service, FMH, Clover Manor, CMMC, The Dempsey Center and The Hospice House.

A public memorial graveside service will be held Thursday June 29 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Rte.133, Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be given to the Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd. Auburn, Me. 04210. Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay.