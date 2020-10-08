Hazel I. Passino (1935-2020)

FARMINGTON – Hazel I. Passino, 84, a resident of Jay, passed away early Friday morning, October 2 at Orchard Park Nursing Home in Farmington, following a brief stay.

She was born November 20, 1935 in Fayette, the daughter of Charles Leslie Knox and Christie (Carl) Knox. She attended school in Fayette and was a 1954 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She married Raymond Welch in 1953, they later divorced, she married Robert Nine in 1966 and they had 6 years together before his passing in 1972. In 1973 she married Rufus Passino he passed away in 1996. She worked through the years at Livermore Shoe and Franklin Shoe, she also worked in Connecticut in woodworking and upholstery in the commercial furniture industry for Helikon Furniture. She enjoyed country music, crocheting, crafts, playing cards, reading, watching the birds, but especially time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hobson of Lewiston and Suzanne Czarnecki of Jay, sons Mark Welch of Montana and Mathew Welch of Chesterville, 8 stepchildren, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters, Lucille Gardner and husband David of Dixfield and Maxine Smith and husband Charles of North Jay. She was predeceased by her sister Earla Nichols and brothers, Alton Knox and Gerald Knox. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com