Helen Draper (1933-2019)

FARMINGTON - Helen Draper, 85, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at Sandy River Center with her loving husband, Peter Draper, and her family surrounding her in love.

Helen was born on Aug. 9, 1933, in Farmington, the daughter of Rita DiStefino Brown.

For most of her working life, she worked in local shoe shops as a cutter, retiring 40 years ago. She also worked as an Inhalation Therapist at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Helen was a terrific cook and in her younger years loved working in her gardens. She loved her flowers. Three years ago, Helen accepted the Lord Jesus Christ in her heart as her Savior.

Helen is survived by her husband of 39 years and who was always by her side, Peter Draper; two daughters, Gail Watts, Audrey Bamford and husband Dennis; two sons, Michael Marchetti and wife Lori, Randy Marchetti and fiancé Laura Gross; grandchildren, Kristen Dorey, Michael Watts, Bryce Bamford, Lacy Badeau, Erika Marchetti, Stacie Bourassa, Amanda Ricci and Josh Marchetti; 13 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Hutchinson.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Earl Sawyer; sister, Beverly Frazer; grandson, Jared Marchetti; son in-law, Phill Watts; and her ex-husband, Ralph Marchetti.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Sandy River Center for all the wonderful care and love that they gave her. You all went way beyond!

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation in Helen’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Helen loved her pets.

At Helen’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.