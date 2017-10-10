Helen E. (Hines) Webber (1949-2017)

MADISON - Helen E. (Hines) Webber, 68, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2017 at her home in Madison with her family by her side.

She was born March 17, 1949 in Farmington, the daughter of Caroll J. And Ethelyn (Adams) Hines.

She attended Anson Academy and worked for many years at the local shoe factories, then later at New Balance in Norridgewock until her retirement. After retirement Helen could be found in the garden picking beans or in the kitchen canning them. She loved being outdoors and camping up north, with her family and friends. Helen always had a special place in her heart for the family pets. She especially loved time spent with her grandchildren being their "Nana".

Helen is survived by her loving husband, Clarence of Madison; son, Michael Boynton and wife Wendy of Madison; grandchildren, Chelsea of Florida, Marcus and Nicholas of Madison; sister, Mary Andrews and husband Odber of Solon; Robert Hines and wife Pat of North Anson. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Phillip J. Hines; sisters, Nancy Morang and Betty Dickey.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the hospice nurses for their loving care.

A graveside service will be held for family and close friends, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in North Anson.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Helen's memory to their local humane society.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.