Helen G. Coyle (1924-2020)

Helen G. Coyle, 95, of Rangeley, passed away peacefully during a Sunday afternoon nap, May 24, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan where she had been a resident for the past several months.

She was born Sept. 15, 1924 in Brooklyn N.Y. to Patrick J. and Anna (Broderick) Campbell.

She graduated from Franklin Lane High School in Brooklyn in 1942. She was a strong single mother, raising her son Gerry in the late 50s in NY until she met George W. Coyle in 1970. They married in 1972 and he passed in 1974. She was a hard-working woman who lived by a firm rule to not take any trouble from anyone.

After her son married, Helen moved from NYC to Rangeley to retire and spend the rest of her life. She spent her retirement and later years traveling and enjoying life. Highlighted by summer vacation visits from her granddaughters, such as the time she taught them in the Red Onion Restaurant how to shoot the paper wrappers off of drinking straws with strict instruction to "do it every possible time - at your father."

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Victoria Baker; two granddaughters, Dakota Girard-Kessler and Sierra Kessler; and a handful of ungrateful, wicked little great-grandchildren who she kept pictures of all over her apartment.

She is predeceased by her husband, George, and her son, Gerald Kessler.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. She will be interred at the Long Island National Cemetery next to her love George.

Please feel free to leave a kind word in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com, or even a few not so nice ones for the benefit of entertainment. Helen understood that she was a unique flower and would be disappointed if you didn't tell it how it is.