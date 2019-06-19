FARMINGTON – Helen L. (Tripp) Bryant, 81, of Farmington, formerly of Wilton, slipped quietly “home” on June 13, 2019, three days before Father’s day, in the same timeframe as her beloved husband, Vance Bryant did eight years ago in 2011. She was a North New Portland girl through and through.

Helen was a daughter of Cecil and Irene (Collins) Tripp She attended Central High School where she played basketball, was a cheerleader, a 1955 Girls/ State Delegate and a 1956 DAR Candidate. On Oct. 31, 1958, she married Vance A. Bryant, the love of her life.

She was a devoted wife and mother of three sons and also was employed at the Franklin County Hospital (the old hospital on the Fairbanks Road) as a nurse’s aide, Farmington Shoe and later at Ames Dept. Store.

She enjoyed gambling and travelling to casinos, going out to dinner, watching NASCAR and could often be found watching basketball games in the comfort of her home.

She is loved by her three sons: Gary and his wife, Nancy of Farmington; Darrell of Dryden and Scott and his wife, Leona of Monticello; a step-daughter, Kim Mosher and her husband, Dick of Temple; daughter-in-law, Mary Mel Bryant of Verona Island; four grandchildren: Cecil and his wife, Manna; Darrick and his wife, Melissa’ Vanessa Parlin and Amanda Duckett; great grandsons: Landon and Kyler Bryant, great-granddaughters: Shelby Bryant, Alexis and Joanna Bryant; a brother-in-law, David and his wife, Betty of Jay; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother, Glendon Tripp of Dixfield and a dear friend Clarence Bryant and his children.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her folks; stepsons Stephen and Randall Bryant; grandsons Ronald and Michael Bryant, brothers: Leslie, Malcolm, Frank and Donald Tripp; sisters: Ruby Harvie and Nat Dubay.

In keeping with Helen’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. Public memorial graveside services will be held Monday morning July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. from Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Following services, her family invites you to attend a comfort reception at the Beans Corner Baptist Church Undercroft, Rte. 156, Jay.

Helen’s requested that those who wished, might offer a remembrance gift to a charity near and dear to your own heart.