Henry McCrillis, Jr. (1942-2018)

NORTH JAY – Henry McCrillis, Jr., 75, of Walker Hill Road, North Jay, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 14, at his home. He was born Dec. 8, 1942, a son of Henry and Laura (Storer) McCrillis, Sr. and was a 1961 graduate of Wilton Academy. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was employed at International Paper Co. in Jay for 38 years. He enjoyed sports cars, owning his own Corvette and enjoyed animals, especially his dog. He attended the Farmington Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth (Pray) McCrillis, of North Jay; son, Jason of Farmington; stepchildren, Paul of Livermore and Paula of Auburn; 2 grandchildren, Adam and Cameron, both of Auburn; a sister, Arlene of Portland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. from the Farmington Baptist Church, Whittier Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay on Tuesday from 2-4 pm. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.