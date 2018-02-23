Herbert C. ‘Herbie’ Mosher, Sr. (1929-2018)

FARMINGTON – Herbert C. “Herbie” Mosher, Sr., 88, of Farmington, died early Wednesday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born Aug. 23, 1929, a son of Madeline (Toothaker) and Calbert Mosher and was one of five children. Herbert grew up in Chesterville, and quit school at the age of 13 to drive a pulp truck for Clyde Wheeler and also to work in the woods.

Herbert got married at the age of 19 to Emma Maxim and had five children. When his boys were young he was a Little League Baseball Coach for the Farmington Falls Hawks and also a volunteer Fireman for the Town of Chesterville.

Herbert worked at Bass Shoe Company for 20 years hand sewing and later becoming a Supervisor. He decided he needed a change of occupation and bought the old French Farm and started Mosher’s Slaughter House. He did this for several years … then decided to try something new. Herbert became a contractor for International Paper Company and harvested and trucked wood. All of this time he was an active member of the Odd Fellows of Wilton.

He retired in the late 80s to concentrate on gardening and pulling his oxen and sweepstake horses at county fairs across Maine. During 2008-2010 he was Superintendent of the pulling ring at the Farmington Fair organizing all the pulling activities. Herbert used his sweepstake horses to provide sleigh rides during the winter at Sugarloaf and in town Farmington. Many lasting memories were created when he gave families rides through the field behind their home at Christmas. Herbert loved to sit and talk about old times working in the woods, buying woodlands and exercising his sweepstake oxen and horses.

He is survived by his wife Emma of Edgewood Manor, Farmington and their five children, Stephen (Peggy) of Farmington, Herbert Jr. (Diane) of Temple, Michael (Suzanne) of Chesterville, DeAnna (Donald) of Northport, Fla., and Terry (Maureen) of Farmington; 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters, Blandine Frost of Norridgewock and Shirley Tracy of Bowdoinham. Herbert was predeceased by his sister Ruth and his brother Norman.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington with Rev. Ira Hall, Officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Following services, a reception will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington. Interment will be in the Spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the Resident Activity Fund at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center, 221 Fairbanks Road, Farmington.