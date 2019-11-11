Herbert J. Mollicone (1925-2019)

Herbert J. Mollicone, 94, beloved husband of the late Florence L. (Fournier) Mollicone, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019.

He was born, Jan. 25, 1925, in Livermore Falls to the late Ernesto and Emma Mollicone.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and honorably served during WWII. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School and Northeastern University.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, loved to dance and most of all loved his family.

After his retirement in 1987, from RCA in Burlington, MA, Herb and his late wife escaped the cold New England winters and became Florida snowbirds for many years, until ultimately relocating to St. Cloud, FL in 2000. In 2017, he returned to Billerica, MA to live with family.

He was loved by his daughters Judy (David) Martell of Billerica and Pamela (Craig) Trepanier of Manchester, NH., his grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Dekow, Adam (Rachel) Martell, Meredith and Hannah Trepanier.

In addition, he was blessed with three great grandchildren; Eve and Nash Dekow and Luke Martell.

He also leaves behind two brother-in –laws; Richard (Betsy) Fournier of Jay, ME , Raymond (Barbara) Fournier of St. Cloud, FL and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters; Josephine (James) Stradley, Yolanda (Osward) Henry, Sylvia, Maria and Angela Mollicone.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church at 11 a.m. Jay, ME. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls, ME

Funeral services arranged by Wiles Funeral Home, Jay, ME.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105