Hilarie J. Frederick (1992-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - November 11, 2018, Hilarie J. Frederick, 25, passed away at her home in Norridgewock surrounded by her family following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was born November 15, 1992 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Anthony Frederick and Kirsten (Dingus) Wooster.

She attended schools in Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 2011. She enjoyed music, Anime, Disney movies and spending time with her family.

Hilarie is survived by her mother, Kirsten J. Wooster and husband Jim of North Anson; father, Anthony S. Frederick and partner Gina Mccallum of Norridgewock; fiancé, Jonathan A. Hale of Corinna; son, Gage S. Hale of Norridgewock; daughter, Hannah J. Hale of Norridgewock; 2 sisters, Alexis Lancaster of North Anson and MacKenzie Marson of Norridgewock; brother, Tyler Marson of Skowhegan; 2 step sisters, Delia Wooster of Anson, Cariss McCallum of Skowhegan; 2 step brothers, Cameron and Bryce Wooster of New Portland.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 16, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan with Pastor Earl Meola officiating. Interment will be in the spring of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Hiliary’s memory to The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, 1007 Main Road, Holden, ME 04429.