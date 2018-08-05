Hugh “Hughie” Erwin Bickford (1916-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Hugh “Hughie” Erwin Bickford, 102, passed away August 2, 2018 at Woodlawn Rehabilitation and Living Center in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born July 26, 1916 in Solon, the son of the late Ernest R. and Abbie E. (Gerrish) Bickford.

He spent a few years in Kingsbury, but most of his life in Abbott. He loved playing and winning awards in baseball, cross country skiing and snowshoe racing.

Hugh married Anna Elizabeth Leavitt on April 26, 1941. He worked on various farms with Anna at his side, until they moved to Skowhegan. At which time he worked at various jobs that would eventually bring him to Medwed Shoe Factory in Skowhegan for 26 years. During that time, Mr. Medwed would ask him to manage a factory in Lajas, Puerto Rico. He was given this great opportunity to live with his family in a town known as San German from 1966 to 1969. When he and his family came back to Maine, he bought a trailer park, which is now known as Riverside Terrace Trailer Park. There is a street still there today that is called BLAH Street, of which Hugh named after his family Brenda, Linda, Anna and Hugh.

He was always a dedicated Boston Redsox fan. If they lost, they’ll win next time, Need to know the score, ask Hugh.

In 1947, Hugh bought land on Morrill Pond in Hartland. He built a camp for his family that is still enjoyed today by all. He shared many wonderful times with family and friends for life. He played cards, horseshoes, bean bag toss loved to ice fish and snowmobile, hunt deer, fish from his boat, and host cookouts. He had a big passion for wood working all his life. If there wasn’t a tool to get the job done, he would create it.

Hugh’s love of helping others would bring him to the Lions Club of Skowhegan in1970. As the years went on, he would become King Lion, and made Honorary Member of the Lions Club. He was also given the highest honor a Lions Club member can receive, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award presented to him by their Lions Club International President in Boston.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Linda Thebarge of Skowhegan, Brenda Pelletier and husband Mark of Hartland; grandchildren, Tammy Therrien and husband Ray, Cory McDougal and wife Amy, Darrin McDougal and wife Cherri, Daishun Bickford and wife Wendy, Maranda Arias and husband Jason, Jean Pelletier and wife Melissa; great grandchildren, Arrianna, Samantha, Raven, Elora, Charisma, Alex, Sheridan, and Jean-O; great-great grandchild, Delilah and Ellie. He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Anna Elizabeth (Leavitt) Bickford who passed away in 1998; his parents, brothers, Frank, Eugene, Ivory; and sisters, Opal, Barbara and Gwendolyn.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Cedar Ridge and Woodlawn Nursing Homes. Special thanks to Wendy and Daishun Bickford.

Hugh had a very big heart and always a hand to lend. He will be missed by all who knew him and remembered in our hearts forever.

A memorial service will be held August 11, 2018 at Time 10:00 AM at the New Hope Evangelical-Free Church in Solon with Pastor Tim Hunt officiating. Interment following at Fairview Cemetery, Route 23, Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in Hugh’s memory to the Skowhegan Lions Club, PO Box 1025, Skowhegan, ME 04976-1025.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.