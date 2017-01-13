Hurchial Everett Noyes (1929-2017)

CARTHAGE - Hurchial Everett Noyes, of Carthage, passed away at home with his family by his side on Jan. 7, 2017, at the age of 87.

He was the son of Carroll and Ethel Hill Noyes, born on April 17, 1929. He attended grade school in Carthage and high school in Dixfield where he played ice hockey, but his education continued for the remainder of his life as he needed to know how everything worked. Hurchial’s very active life revolved around his family, church, work and the town of Carthage.

Hurchial comes from a long line of saw mill men and worked with his Dad in the log and lumber business from age twelve. The lumber for the former Dixfield Seventh Day Adventist Church School was sawed at the Noyes Mill from logs cut on their property across the river. Hurchial’s sons continue to run a sawmill in the same location. He was the creator of the first arched log hauler to transport logs from the woods to the landing by bull dozer.

He was a Charter Member of the Carthage Seventh Day Adventist church and has been a local church elder for many years. He was very proud of the fact that he and his father, Caroll, built the church with lumber from there sawmill.

Hurchial was a member of the town budget committee in 1951, in the 70’s and from 1993 to 2016. He was elected selectman in 1952 and Fire Ward and Surveyor of Wood and Bark for many years in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Hurchial was chairman of the building committee for the new elementary school built in Carthage in 1957. He was instrumental in forming the Carthage Historical Society and served as president of the society for 10 years. He also helped establish the Mexico Historical Society.

He applied his extensive practical knowledge to win the Western Maine Mud Run Championship on Grandfather’s Day in 1983 beating 100 entries, many of them racing teams from out of state.

He loved to tinker on cars & trucks and he would be up for a debate at any time. Hurchial was well known for his story telling and striking up a conversation with anyone he would meet. If you came to Carthage you would most likely see Hurchial visiting at the Carthage Store, telling stories and catching the gossip. Hurchial always said that he loved living all of his life in the little town of Carthage.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years, Florence Virgin Noyes of Carthage, daughter, Janet McIntyre and husband Phill of Carthage, son Charles and wife Deb of Carthage, son Dan and wife Crystal of Peru, brother Bob White & wife Esther of Dixfield, sister Geneva (Genie) Snowman of Canton, grandchildren Gina Graham & husband Alan of Ooltewah, TN, Sara Plunkett & husband Geoff of AZ, Charles Noyes, Jr. of Livermore Falls, Ashley Weymouth & husband Rob of Peru, Betsy Noyes & significant other Aaron Dyer of Belgrade, great grandchildren, Nathan, Luke & Seth Graham, Bretttany & Reagan McFarland, and his beloved dog Rascal.

He was predeceased by his parents, his birth parents Hurchial & Norma Bennoch White, sister Ruth Virgin, and brother Everett White.

A heartfelt thank you to Ryane, Bonnie, and Kathy from Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice for your loving care and attention.

Burial will be in the spring at the Newman Cemetery in Carthage.