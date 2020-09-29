In gratitude from the Parekh and Shaw Family

A letter of gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses, and Medical and Surgical Staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Oncology Department and Lab, from the family of Barbara Jean “BJ” Shaw.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work, professionalism, compassion and empathy while caring for our sister "BJ" as she was going through all her oncology visits, lab appointments and procedures at the hospital. The staff was always caring, helpful and gracious with BJ and we greatly appreciate the work that you do.

The Parekh and Shaw Family