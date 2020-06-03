In Memory: Dolores ‘Dee’ Schoendorf

Dolores 'Dee' Schoendorf (July 13, 1956 - June 1, 2018)

Gram,

Not a day goes by that I haven’t thought about you. I see a butterfly pass by and it makes me happy because I know it’s you. I know you are watching over us all and I hope we are making you proud. We all love you gram or Angel Dee as Elijah would say.

Love and miss you you dearly.

Love,

Jen, Chey & Brandon , William, Ariana, Elijah (His angel Dee), Noah, Karter, your Brookie, Kaitlynn and Alex