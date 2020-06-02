In Memory: Dolores “Dee” Schoendorf

Dolores “Dee” Schoendorf (July 13, 1956 - June 1, 2018)

Mom, Oh how we all wish that we could see you one more time come walking through that door

But we all know that’s impossible

We will never hear your voice no more

I know you can feel our tears

And you don’t want us to cry anymore

Yes our hearts were broken that day and we don’t understand why it had to be you

I pray that god helps us all through somehow as we struggle with the heartache of loosing you

Mom I made you a promise and I am trying but it’s been a difficult rough road for me

Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.

I love you Mom.



Love,

Regina, Richard, Robert and Pop