In Memory: Dolores “Dee” Schoendorf

Posted by • June 2, 2020 •

Dolores “Dee” Schoendorf

Dolores “Dee” Schoendorf (July 13, 1956 - June 1, 2018)

Mom,  Oh how we all wish that we could see you one more time come walking through that door
But we all know that’s impossible
We will never hear your voice no more

I know you can feel our tears
And you don’t want us to cry anymore
Yes our hearts were broken that day and we don’t understand why it had to be you

I pray that god helps us all through somehow as we struggle with the heartache of loosing you
Mom I made you a promise and I am trying but it’s been a difficult rough road for me
Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.
I love you Mom.

Love,
Regina, Richard, Robert and Pop

