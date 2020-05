Oaklee AnnMarie Irish (Feb. 2, 2018 - May 30, 2018)

How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts. We love you baby girl. Always on our minds forever in our hearts Oaklee.

Love,

Gramma G, Uncle Bubby, Aunt Jen, Aunt Chey, Uncle Brandon and your little man Elijah