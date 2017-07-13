In Memory of Laurette ‘Vicki’ Audette
Laurette 'Vicki' Audette
1959-2016
We make a living by what we get;
we make a life by what we give
- Winston Churchill
Not a day has passed when our thoughts haven’t turned to the woman who made an amazing life, by giving all of herself, and only asking in return was to for us to:
LIVE: While it is hard to find peace, your presence guides us along our journey.
LAUGH: Your spirit reminds us to laugh and enjoy all life has to offer
LOVE: Our love for you will never fade
Until we meet again, in our hearts you’ll always stay
Love always, Cliff, kids and grandchildren
