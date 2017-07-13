In Memory of Laurette ‘Vicki’ Audette

Laurette 'Vicki' Audette

1959-2016

We make a living by what we get;

we make a life by what we give

- Winston Churchill

Not a day has passed when our thoughts haven’t turned to the woman who made an amazing life, by giving all of herself, and only asking in return was to for us to:

LIVE: While it is hard to find peace, your presence guides us along our journey.

LAUGH: Your spirit reminds us to laugh and enjoy all life has to offer

LOVE: Our love for you will never fade

Until we meet again, in our hearts you’ll always stay

Love always, Cliff, kids and grandchildren