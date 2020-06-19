In Memory: William I. Hatch Jr.

William I. Hatch Jr. (Aug. 12, 1971 - June 18, 2019)

Billy it’s been a year ago you got your wings. We think about you all the time. Something will remind us of you . We never know just when. It might be something somebody says or a song.

And it all comes rushing back. The time we spent together. The happy, the fun and the sad. Then we feel the pain of living without you Billy. They say time will heal the pain well I’m not sure of this to be true.

There's not a day that goes by that I don’t think or cry for you. I know you are watching over us because of those beautiful butterflies around us. I hope you are happy and at peace but just remember that you are always in our hearts and we love you always. Rest easy and fly high my angel.

Love always your wife,

Gina and William III ( bubby)