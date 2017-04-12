Irene B. Fairfield (1919-2017)

Irene B. Fairfield

April 29, 1919-April 8, 2017

Born in New Sharon, daughter of Everett and Gertrude Brown, Irene graduated from New Sharon High School in 1936, attended Rhode Island State College and graduated from Kennebec School of Commerce in 1939, also the same year she began her 57-year marriage to Fred Fairfield. She was employed by Commonwealth Shoes, Fairfield Insurance Agency and Dominick and Dominick as a clerical worker. She was a member of Penney Memorial Church, President and charter member of the Mother’s Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, siblings: Arthur Brown, Shirley Kilbourne and Ruth Dickerson, and grandson, Judson Field.

Irene is survived by daughters, Jacqueline(Raymond)Berry, Suzanne(Gerry)Kelly, grandchildren, Scott(Christine)Berry, Jonathan(Liz)Berry, Jason(Mary)Berry, Jessica(Dominic)Pargas, great grandchildren, Tristan, Alex, Makenna ,Camden, Estevan, Juliana ,Micah, Ramona, Jackie, Connie, Alexis and Nicki and great ,great grandchildren, Jackie and Chris.

Her family asks you to consider sharing remembrances on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held from the New Sharon United Methodist Church, Starks Road, on Saturday, April 29 at 11 am. Remembrance gifts may be given to either Bread of Life at mainebreadoflife.org or to the Mother’s Club at Penney Memorial Baptist Church 393 Water St., Augusta 04330. Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Rtes. 2 & 27, Farmington.