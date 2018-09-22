Ivy Maxine Hemingway, 83

HENDERSONVILLE, TN - Ivy Maxine Hemingway, age 83, passed away Sept. 18 at her home in Hendersonville, TN.

Ms. Hemingway was born in Port Lavaca, Texas. She lived in Temple, Maine for 60 years with her husband, Walter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Monnie Pickering and Willard Holsey; sister, Shirley Reese; brothers Lester Holsey and Thomas Holsey.

Ms. Hemingway is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter Edward Hemingway; daughter, Sherry Collins (Frank); sons, Donald Hemingway (Annie), and Thomas Hemingway (Vivian); grandchildren, Tasha Spruchman (Zach), Emily Hemingway, Seth Hemingway and Wyatt Hemingway; great grandchild, Coraline May Spruchman.