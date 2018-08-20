J. Anthony McLaughlin (1942-2018)

WILTON – J. Anthony McLaughlin (Tony) died peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the age of 76. Tony was born on June 11, 1942 in Bath, the son of Joseph and Ruth McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 43 years; sister Kay; children Jolene (Jim), Gary (Elaine), Laurie (Scott), Alan, David (Kylee), Joe (Rachel). Survivors also include grandchildren Isaac (Terry), Ben (Tori), Rob (Liz), Ashley (Alex), Ryan, Miranda (Dylan), Mariah, Alyssa, Alix, Ty, Serrana, Quinn, Clark and Annabel and great-grandchildren Brandon, Braelyn, Reegan and Gemma.

He was predeceased by his parents and daughter-in-law Gabe McLaughlin. After graduating from Morse High School in 1960, Tony attended Aroostook State College, Gorham State Teachers College and ultimately graduated from the University of Maine. Immediately following, he pursued and received a Master’s Degree from the University of Maine. Prior to becoming Admissions Director at UMF on April 1, 1972, he taught at Houlton High School, was an admissions counselor at Ricker College and director of admissions at U. Maine-Presque Isle. He worked tirelessly in admissions for students throughout New England while also involved as a leader in many regional and national admissions organizations. Even after retiring, Tony’s passion to advocate for students at Maine high schools continued through his work at the MELMAC Education Foundation for 15 more years. He cherished his daily walks with friends Bob and Walek and his many world travels with Terrie and Roy.

Tony was a long time collector of sports memorabilia and gladly offered his services as a coach, assistant coach or as a sideline coach for his kids, or at many grandchildren’s sporting events, and even attending his friends’ kid’s games! He was always ready to take on the challenge of a game of cribbage, dominoes or Uncle Wiggly. He possessed an affinity for all things New England sports and was a fixture in a variety of fantasy baseball/football leagues for over 30 years. For those fortunate enough to have known Tony, he will always be remembered as a genuinely warm and compassionate person. He always saw the good in people. Tony was the consummate husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, co-worker, and most of all friend.

His family invites you to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, High St., Wilton on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. Following services, a reception will be held in the church undercroft. All are welcome. A memorial visitation will be held Sat. Aug. 25 from 4-5 PM, followed by a celebration of life service at 5 PM from the North Dining Hall on the UMF campus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilton Scholarship Committee, PO Box 337, Wilton, ME 04294, an organization that Tony enthusiastically supported for many years. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., ( Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.