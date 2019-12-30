J. Renaud Cyr (1923-2019)

FARMINGTON – J. Renaud Cyr, Sr., 96, a resident of Farmington and formerly of Livermore Falls and Jay, passed away on his birthday Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Pinewood Terrace. He was born Dec. 26, 1923, in Fort Kent, the son of John Cyr and Edna (Daigle).

Renaud moved in with his Uncle Paul and Aunt Marie in Farmington as a young boy to help on their dairy farm and graduated from Farmington High School in 1941. On Oct. 24, 1953, he wed Pauline Marsello at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay and was an active member of St. Rose where he served as a communicant.

He worked at local grocery stores before being employed at International Paper and retiring in 1987. Renaud always had a smile on his face and was willing to give a helping hand. There was rarely anything Renaud couldn’t repair and he took pride in the beautiful roses he grew for many years. He enjoyed reading National Geographic and Time magazines, taking care of his property, was an avid photographer and enjoyed traveling, having been to Spain, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Kenya and Turkey. He also loved spending time in Naples, Fla. Renaud remained active in his life, continuing to walk, cross country ski and ride his bike until his early 90s. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, having attended many of their sporting events.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Cyr and his wife Victoria of McCormick, S.C. and Renaud Cyr Jr. and his spouse Michael Mathews of Naples, Fla., his daughters, Beth Brooks and her husband Tom of Livermore and Jayne Flagg and her husband John of Jay. His kind and generous spirit lives on in the lives of his nine grandchildren: Eric, Lucas, Jacob and Colin Cyr, Alison Littlefield and Ashlee Brooks, and Travis, Tyson, and Taryn Flagg; and 11 great-grandchildren. Renaud was predeceased by his wife Pauline on Nov. 21, 2019 after 66 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Fernande Ingalls, Dolores Levesque, and Rita Cyr and his brothers, Roland, Jean P., Roderick, and Lawrence Cyr.

Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Jan. 2, 2020 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. This will be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m., Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay. Interment will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

If desired contributions may be made in Renaud’s memory to: Pinewood Terrace Activities Fund 136 Rosewood Dr. Farmington, ME 04938 or American Diabetes Foundation 45 Forest Ave. Portland, ME 04101