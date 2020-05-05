Jack M. Webber, Sr. (1950-2020)

AUGUSTA - Jack M. Webber, Sr., 70, of Farmington, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 1 at Togus Veterans Hospital in Augusta, following a long fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was born Jan. 22, 1950 in Rockland, the son of Leroy Webber and Louise (Graffam) Boivin and stepfather Frank Boivin. Following graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971.

Jack worked for 25 years at International Paper Company at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, and also for Verso Paper until his retirement. He was a member of the East Wilton Baptist Church and the International Paper Quarter Century Club.

Jack was a hard worker who appreciated what he had and what he accomplished throughout his life. He was a devoted husband, father and good friend.

He is survived by his children, Jack Webber, Jr. and wife Michelle of Turner, Jeffrey Webber and wife Susette of Mechanic Falls, Ellen Webber of Canton and Ryan Webber and companion Brianna Dow of Turner, stepson, Shane Libby and his family, Christina Feathers, Deegan and Britney, as well as many extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, wives, Betsy (Knox) Webber and Glenda (Hatch) Webber.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service with military honors at Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, Jay, Maine, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.