Jackie ‘Jack’ Harold Hinkley (1959-2020)

NEW PORTLAND - Jackie “Jack” Harold Hinkley, 61, passed away on June 26, 2020, at home in New Portland.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1959 in Farmington, the son of Perley and Shirley Hinkley.

He attended Kingfield Elementary and Mt. Abram High School. Over the years, he was self-employed doing property maintenance and also worked for Cousineau Lumber. Jack enjoyed antiquing, going to mud runs, and spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his son, Jessie Hinkley and wife Shannon Nicoll of New Portland; three step grandsons, Ralph Neal, Joshua and Jonathan Rogers, all of New Portland; son, TJ Hinkley of Canaan; granddaughter, Hailee Hinkley of Strong; two sisters, Janet Grover and husband Randy of New Portland, and Judy Tyler of Farmington; two brothers, Jay Hinkley and Jaret Hinkley Sr., both of Kingfield.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.