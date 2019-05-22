Jacqueline Clark Bartlett (1913-2019)

FARMINGTON - Jacqueline Clark Bartlett, 106, born on Jan. 5, 1913 and passed away on May 17, 2019.

She grew up in Farmington, the youngest daughter of Florence Bunker and George Clark. She and her sisters, Ruth Clark Rector, Gwendolyn Clark Thompson, and Maxine Clark McGrath, spent many wonderful summers making endearing memories in their family’s cottage on Wilson Lake in Wilton.

Her father, George, was the first and only salesman for Bass Shoe Co. in Wilton, until his accidental death in 1923. Jacqueline was 10 years old at the time and was sent to boarding school, until she and her mother moved to Southern California to live with her oldest sister, Ruth.

Jacqueline went to UCLA where she received her BA in Early Education and began her teaching career in the Anaheim School District where she taught Kindergarten for many years, before moving on to teach First Grade; and then Educational Handicapped students, after receiving her master’s degree in Special Ed from Cal State University at Fullerton.

During the war in 1942, she married Stephen Sanderson Bartlett when he came home on leave. They were married for 60 years, until his death in 2002.

Jacqueline and Steve Bartlett raised their son, Stephen Jr., and their daughter, Alice, in Fullerton, California. She and her husband, along with their children, traveled extensively in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, during their summer breaks from teaching.

In the past year, she moved back to her roots, just a stone's throw from Farmington, with her daughter, Alice, to be near the many nieces and nephews here in Maine and on the East Coast. In November of 2018, Jacqueline received a clean bill of health with only age related conditions evident. She truly had a wonderful, well-lived life.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.