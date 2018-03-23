Jacqueline Ella Grant (1938-2018)

FARMINGTON - Jacqueline Ella Grant lost her battle with cancer on March 20, 2018, just one day after reaching 80 years of age. She fought the illness with the pride and independent spirit with which she was known for.

Jackie was born on March 19, 1938 in Mercer, to Elton Powers and Dorothy Pressey Powers. Her siblings include; Elton (Mick) Powers, Vanora Drake, David Powers, Philip Powers, James Powers, Alan Powers, Sherry Pedini and Karen Milligan.

On Oct. 19, 1956, she married David L. Grant and together they had four children; Teresa Merry of Farmington, Renee Rich of Madison, Shawn Grant of Belgrade, and Cara Grant of Mercer. Jackie was Nan and Mim to 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and Aunt Jackie to numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a "spiritual" daughter, Leslie Marean of Salem. They spent many enjoyable hours studying the Bible together.

Jackie had a talent for home decorating and painting and this was reflected in her beautiful homes. She loved the Maine coast. Memories of time spent there with her will be treasured by her family and friends.

In 1968, Jackie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and since that time zealously shared Bible truths with others. It was her strong faith in the Bible's promises that moved her to comfort her family and friends in her final days, assuring them she would be OK and she would see them again. In honor of Jackie, please take a moment to listen the next time one of Jehovah's Witnesses calls at your door.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the ER nurses at FMH for their compassionate care for Jackie on Jan. 22, 2018, when Jackie's illness first became known. A special thank you to Leslie Thorndike of Beacon Hospice for her compassion and support. That support enabled the family to honor Jackie’s wishes to die at home with her family by her side.

Donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, PO Box 400, Wilton, ME 04294.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 1, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 266 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, ME. The family will have a private remembrance day later this summer somewhere on the beautiful coast of Maine.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.