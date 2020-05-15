James Allen White (1960-2020)

AUBURN - James Allen White, 60, passed away on May 5, 2020, at his home in Auburn.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1960, in Farmington, the son of Martin and Rita (Knowlan) White. He was educated in the schools of Phillips. Over the years, he worked for Strong Wood Turning in Strong, for Jeff Haley in Phillips, and with Bob Adams.

James is survived by his mother Rita Rose of Temple; his daughters, Christina Blodgett and husband Chad of Auburn, and Sara Gray of Lewiston; son, Alonzo Coscia of Bath; siblings, Rhonda Harris of Temple, Keith White and wife Jannette of Madrid, Martin S. White of Phillips, Brett White of Farmington, Nancy Ross of Phillips, Elisa Lucarelli and husband of Jay. He was predeceased by his brother, Clarence White; his father, Martin White; and his grandparents.

A family get-together will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.