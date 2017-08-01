James ‘Big Jim’ W. Evers (1940-2017)

AUBURN - James “Big Jim” W. Evers, 76 passed away peacefully July 28, 2017, surrounded by family at the Hospice House of Androscoggin after a short illness.

Jim was born Aug. 30, 1940 in Dexter and was the son of the late Stephen and Eleanor Evers.

Jim was raised in Fairfield graduating from Lawrence High School in 1958. He was a standout athlete, loyal friend, loving family man who was humble, full of grace, and had a personality and sense of humor that filled a room.

After graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served with the military police in Korea from 1958 through 1961. Jim returned home to propose to his high school sweetheart Patty (Rowe) Evers and they were married for 55 years.

Jim retired from SD Warren’s Hinckley Plant as the Director of Safety and Security and continued to work part time as a Realtor. He devoted his personal time to his wife, children, grandchildren and community. Jim had a passion for coaching baseball and basketball, was involved in the PAL athletic programs for over 20 years, and was a huge Red Sox and Patriot’s fan. In addition to sports, Jim enjoyed the outdoors; he was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter. Jim was a member of the American Legion, the planning board for the town of Benton and a devoted advocate for veterans.

Jim is survived by his wife, Patty (Rowe) Evers of Benton, son James E. and his wife Cathy Evers of Falmouth; daughter Jodi Evers of Windham; daughter Jill and her husband David Leblond of Biddeford; son John W. and his wife Jill Evers of Hamilton, MA; sister Carol and husband David Gilbert of Winston-Salem, NC; sister-in laws, Paula Rowe of Falmouth, Pamela Rowe of Pittsburg, PA and Judy Evers of Fairfield; 8 grandchildren, Danielle Quimby, Tyler Evers, Laney Evers, Travis Leblond, Wyatt Leblond, Conor Evers, Ryan Evers and Jack Evers. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother’s Raymond Evers and Bobby Howlett.

The family would like to thank the medical team at CMMC’s Cardiac Care Unit for their compassion, professionalism and excellent care provided to our Big Jim.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in remembrance of “Big Jim” to the Arbor House through CMMC Development Office, 300 Main Street, Lewiston, ME 04240; www.cmmcgiving.org or call (207) 795-2950. Kindly include with your donation, “In memory of James W. Evers.”

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.