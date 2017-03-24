James E. Wachter (1937-2017)

BELGRADE - James E. Wachter, 80, passed away March 18, 2017 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 7, 1937 in Camden, New Jersey, the son of Emil and Elizabeth (Doyle) Wachter.

He was educated in the schools of Camden, New Jersey. At the age of 17, he joined the US Air Force and served his country working as an aircraft electrician and mechanic until his honorable discharge in 1963. He then became a member of the National Guard and Civil Service, working in the same position. Over the years, he also held several part time jobs. On June 21, 1958, he married Jane C. Sargent of Eliot Maine at Pease Air Force Base Chapel in Newington, New Hampshire.

James was a member of the Catholic Church, VFW and American Legion, and enjoyed woodworking, and traveling to all 50 states, visiting 49 by camper (his favorite hobby), and seeing Italy. He traveled extensively during his working career. He lived in Eliot until retiring to Wellington, Me. in 1992. He loved his family (and our get togethers) and people. He never met a stranger!

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane (Sargent) Wachter of Belgrade; son, James M. Wachter and wife Debra of Belgrade; 2 daughters, Jeena Putman and Partner Derek of Norridgewock, Jerri Koestner and husband Kurt of Oquossoc; brother, Jack Wachter of Riverside, New Jersey; four granddaughters, Lindsay Smith and fiancé Jon of Gardiner, Heidi Hill and husband James of Fort Collins, Colorado, Randi Wachter and fiancé Tim of Warren, Rebecca Isis and husband Todd of Fort Collins, Colorado; two grandsons, Christopher Smith and partner Jolene of Rochester, New Hampshire, Matthew Wachter and partner Danielle of Vienna; 3 great granddaughters, Chasity Stanley of Gardiner, Brianna Neal of Warren, and Leah Isis of Fort Collins, Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. at 249 Point Road in Belgrade.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in James’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.