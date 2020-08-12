James Edward Losey (1952-2020)

LIVERMORE FALLS - James Edward Losey, 68, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 8:26 pm on August 8, 2020. He spent his last month at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born in Lewiston on April 13, 1952, son of George and Pearl (James) Losey. James graduated from Livermore Falls High School in the class of 1970. Over the years he worked at the Wilton Tannery, Forster Manufacturing, Carlton Woolen Mill, Bob Brackett Pallet Mill in Leeds, International Paper Company, Hutchinson Building during the strike, then returned to IP where he retired after 34 years of employment there. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold panning, rock hounding, remodeling, motorcycling, guns and reloading his own shells, knives, and most outdoor sports. During high school, he played the rhythm guitar in his own band.

Jim was the best friend anyone could have, never critical always helpful, an ear to listen and a word for comfort. Could sit for hours fishing and never say anything but said everything at the same time. Same in the deer woods. Helpful when you needed it, will be missed as the best friend for many years, save me a place on the pond buddy - Tim.

A father’s love smells like sawdust, WD-40, gun bluing, and menthol cigarettes. It sounds like a skill saw, a boat motor and a hand-patched muffler. It tastes like garden-fresh string beans, deer stew, and fried brook trout. It feels like a good bite on your line, the nip of a November morning, and tears on a stubbly cheek. And looks like I will always remember - Love ya Dad.

James is survived by his wife of 3 years, 4 months, yet over 30 years as best friends, Bonita Therrien-Losey; two sons whom he loved unconditionally, Jeremie (JJ) Losey and fiancée Mandi Hutchinson and granddog Tucker, all of Livermore, and Jake Losey of Portland; sister, Joanne Lemieux of Livermore Falls; step children, Lisa Crawford and Rebecca Gordon; and his lifetime best friend whom he loved as a brother, Timothy Cox and lovely wife Patty. He was predeceased by his mother, Pearl E. James Losey; his father, George R. Losey; and a sister, Juanita Spaay.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.