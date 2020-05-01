James Francis Greenough Sr. (1937-2020)

NEW SHARON - James Francis Greenough Sr., 82, long time resident of New Sharon, was called to his Heavenly home on April 28, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born in New Sharon on May 30, 1937, the son of Frank and Evelyn Butterfield Greenough.

He attended school in New Sharon and at the age of 18 joined the U.S. Navy. His early jobs were at G.H. Bass and Metcalf’s Mill. He then started his own business, Greenough’s Rubbish Removal and operated it until he retired. He got bored being retired and went to work at the Chesterville Landfill until illness forced him to retire. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, country music, and gardening.

James leaves his wife, Faylene Greenough; his daughters, Susan Smith of New Hampshire, Terry Turner of Norway, ME, Naomi Oliver of Farmington, and Wendy Lovejoy of Phillips; his son, James Greenough Jr. of Rutland, VT; his sister, Margaret Riendeau-Luce of Avon; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his infant daughters, Crystal and Linda Greenough; his parents; and his brothers, Robert and Warren Greenough.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sandy River Center for the care they gave James.

At James request, there will be no funeral services. The family will have a private burial, later on.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.