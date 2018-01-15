James Gajarski (1969-2018)

LEWISTON – James Gajarski, 48, of Lewiston, died late Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2018, at St Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, Jan. 21, 1969, a son of James and Marie (Pfister) Gajarski and received his education in NJ schools. He worked at Colgate-Palmolive for many years, later at Hannaford, and most recently at Pepper’s Restaurant. James had a zest for life and he was very people oriented, loved fishing and dancing, and was an avid painter. He also was an accomplished bowler, having won many trophies over the years.

He is survived by his parents of Vienna; a brother, John of WI; a sister, Arlene Shulack of NJ; a nephew, Patrick Shulack of NJ. Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with Father Paul Dumais, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in his memory to Mt. Vernon Rescue, 6 Belgrade Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04352