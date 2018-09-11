James Harold “Jim” Blood (1950-2018)

WILTON - James Harold “Jim” Blood passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2018 at his home at age 67.

Jim was born on Dec. 4, 1950 in Dover-Foxcroft, the son of Harold and Betty Blood.

He is survived by his loving wife Jolene of 34 years, brother Phil (Peggy), children Ben (Tori) and Isaac (Terry) and grandchildren Natasha, Zac, Caleb, Emma, great-grandkids Miya-Jane and Allie-Mae. He is also survived by in-laws Gary Blake (Elaine), Alan Cobb, Joe McLaughlin (Rachel) and sister-in-law Laurie Blake (Scott), and David McLaughlin (Kylee). He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ola.

Jim graduated from Bangor High School in 1969. After living in California briefly after high school he lived the rest of his life in Maine, which he was happy to call home. He worked as a beloved bus driver for MSAD 9 for many years and was a positive influence on the lives of the kids fortunate enough to have “Jimblood” as a driver. He also drove for Coca-Cola and Oakhurst Dairy and worked as an industrial painter at ARC in Kingfield.

Jim loved the outdoors and cherished hunting and fishing with family and friends. Jim fondly remembered the annual fishing trip up to West Branch Pond, and hunting trips with his father-in-law Paul, nephew Robert, grandson Zac, and friend Roger. Whether it was the many outings hunting or the fishing trip to Alaska with Jolene and good friends Roger and Doreen, Jim’s favorite place to be was outside. He also loved attending sports events of family members and always enjoyed a spirited game of cribbage.

Jim loved spending time with his nephew Robert and his family. More than anything, Jim cherished time spent with his beloved wife and best friend Jolene and of course with Buddy and Remington.

Public memorial services will be held, Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, it is Jim’s wishes that contributions be made to Lafayette Family Cancer Center/Children’s Research, 33 Whiting Hill Road, Brewer, ME 04412.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.