James “Jim” Howard (1930-2020)

Posted by • December 23, 2020 •

James “Jim” Howard

FARMINGTON - James “Jim” Howard, 90 of Farmington, Maine died peacefully on December 15 at his home.

James was born in Kingfield. James married Ruth Bachelder on March 12, 1948. He is survived by five daughters, Jean Beedy and her husband Ronald, Grace Kelley and her husband James, Penny Thomas and her husband Sonny, Kelley Welch and her husband Shawn, and Kris Howard. One son Maynard Howard and wife Holly. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Ruth and daughters Hilda Ellis and Connie Howard.

