James “Jim” Hughes (1950-2019)

PALMYRA - James "Jim" Hughes passed away suddenly from a heart complication on August 1st, 2019 at home with his much loved grandson Garrett Neal by his side.

Jim was born in Hartland Maine on December 11, 1950. He attended Hartland Academy until he joined the service. He was a proud Marine and served during the Vietnam era at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Jim during his adulthood was a laborer, truck driver, landscaper and lastly a store remodeling technician for his nephew Shawn until his retirement in 2010 due to poor health.

Jim loved his Waylon, Willie and Hank Jr. Country music and could watch Two and a half men all day... every day as it was his favorite show! He enjoyed being on his tractor at his brother Earl's camp and when he was younger and in better health, he liked to fish, golf, hang out with his nephew Skip to watch some Nascar and drink some beer.

He will be forever remembered for his deep voice, big grin and the way he liked to joke and tease all the children and women

Jim is survived by his 2 sons Adam and Shannon Hughes, 2 step sons Josh and Chad Neal, his Mother Gladys Woodman , Step father Reginald Woodman and wife Caroline, his brothers: Richard "Dick" Hughes and wife Bonnie, Earl Hughes and wife Paula , Terry Hughes and wife Barbara , Sisters: Gladys Kern, Rhonda Woodman and partner Alan Plourde. His Uncle Danny Hughes, Uncle Earl Sherburne and wife Jackie, Aunt Kathy Vogt, Aunt Una Shakespeare and husband Stanley, Aunt Madeline Bently, Aunt Mary Ellen Chase and Aunt Florence Grignon and husband Eddie.

Jim also has 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 8 nephews, 4 nieces, 17 great nephews, 17 great nieces, 5 great great nephews, 4 great, great nieces. and many, many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Carroll Hughes, infant brother Reginald Woodman, Grandparents Earl and Vivian Sherburne, Harvey and Annie Hughes, Fred and Myrtle Woodman, many Aunts and Uncles and cousins.

There will be a graveside service on September 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pine Grove Cemetery in Hartland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Maine Veterans home, 310 Cony Road, Augusta., Maine 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.