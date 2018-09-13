James ‘Jim’ Nabarowsky (1947-2018)

BELGRADE - On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, James “Jim” Nabarowsky, 71, resident of Belgrade lost his battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his special room dedicated to his beloved Red Sox.

He was born July 23, 1947 in Waterville, the son of Julius and Gloria (Pelletier) Nabarowsky.

Jim was a member of the Winslow Class of 1966. The day after graduation, he and his best friend, Pat Ellis, entered the US Air Force. On July 7, 1979, he married the love of his life, Laurel Stevens of Belgrade. They lived their entire married life in Belgrade.

He was a very quiet and private man. He was very generous and had a big heart. He enjoyed giving to others. One Christmas, he played Santa handing out $20 bills to strangers. This kind deed put a smile on his face.

Jim was a fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking care of his fruit trees. Fishing was another passion always looking for the humpback white perch. In the last few months, he would be seen sitting in his rocking chair on the porch waving to everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laurel; daughter, Kelly of Auburn; son, Derek of Belgrade; beloved granddaughter, Haylee who was the “apple of his eye”; siblings, Janice Corbin and husband Jerry, Kathleen Ackley and husband Terry, Julie Fay and husband Don, Michael Nabarowsky and wife Lauri; 2 aunts, Catherine Joseph of Connecticut and Trudy Pelletier of Winslow; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank all friends and family who helped him through his final journey as well as Maine General Hospice and all the doctors and nurses who touched his life in the last few months.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at 9 am at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. At his request, please wear Red Sox attire or colors. No flowers, please.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.