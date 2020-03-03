James M. McCusker Jr., 75

FARMINGTON - James M. McCusker Jr., age 75, of Farmington, died unexpectedly of respiratory complications at Franklin Memorial Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

Jim was born and raised in Boston, Mass. He attended Catholic Memorial High School, finished two years at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, worked as a plumber and then traveled for four months in Europe before moving to a farm in 1971 in Wilton, of which he was a part owner. In 1972 he was president of Towards Pure Foods, an organic gardening club. He then was a woodsman for several years but finally ended up in the profession he enjoyed most which was painting. He operated Jim's Painting Service in Farmington for 31 years. He appreciated all his customers and all the shops and salespersons that supplied him with his materials and paint and who took care of all his vehicles.

The one thing that meant more to him than anything else was God, Whom he sought for many years and Who visited him on Dec. 18, 1972. As a consequence of this, Jim experienced the genuine new birth. God was no longer an enigma to him but a real living Father and friend.

For the last couple of months, Jim's mind was often on heaven. A few nights before he died he was unable to fall asleep as he lay in bed and he wanted to sing. All three hymns that he sang were about going to heaven. With his hoarse voice he sang and his tired wife by his side joined in. Little did he or anyone know that in a few days God would call him home. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."

He is survived by Paula, his devoted wife of almost 44 years; his five precious sisters, Marilyn Barry of Boston, MA; Peggy Gillis and her husband Buddy of Dennisport, Mass.; Jane Sylvia and her husband Bob of North Dartmouth, Mass.; Mary McCusker of Woodland Hills, Calif.; Carol McCusker of Gainsville, Fla.; four nieces and four nephews and their families.

He was predeceased by his sister Anne Kealey, his niece Betsy Donovan, and two brothers-in-law, Bobby Barry and Dennis Kealey.

A simple graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 9, 2020 at the Webster Cemetery, Route 156, Farmington, ME. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

