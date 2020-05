James McCusker, Jr. graveside service

FARMINGTON – Public graveside services for James McCusker, Jr., who passed Feb. 29, 2020, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9 have been cancelled due to the restrictions brought by Covid-19. Private family committal services will be held at Webster Cemetery in Farmington. Please share memories with his family in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services have been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.