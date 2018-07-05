James Merchant (1958-2018)

CHESTERVILLE - James Merchant, 59, of Marquis Road, Chesterville, died early Wednesday morning at his home.

He was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Savannah, Ga., a son of William and Ann (Hickox) Merchant and received his education in Georgia schools. On Dec. 24, 1981, he married Kristeen Carter at the United Methodist Church in Farmington.

Mr. Merchant was a self-employed machinist and he enjoyed boating, fishing, working on old vehicles and motors, and little white puppy dogs.

He is loved by his wife Kristeen of Chesterville; a son, Ray Merchant and his wife, Mel of New Sharon; daughter, Shelly Merchant of Canton; grandson, Levi Merchant of New Sharon; brother, William and sister, Deborah Barnyard, both of Georgia.

There will be private family services. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.