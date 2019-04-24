James O. Stinchfield (1947-2019)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - After a sudden cancer diagnosis earlier this year, James Owen Stinchfield, 71, died peacefully on April 16, 2019, with his long time love by his side.

Born on Aug. 2, 1947, the son of John and Elizabeth (Sawyer) Stinchfield, he grew up in Westbrook, attended local schools, and enjoyed his summers on Highland Lake.

James served his country by joining the U.S. Air Force in 1967. After earning his degree at the University of Maine, he worked as an electrical engineer in Massachusetts.

In 1972, he married Brenda Jarrell and raised his family. He was extremely proud of his three children, Corina, Cyndi, and Luke.

Following his lifelong dream, he moved back to Maine to pursue his career as an artist. James impacted thousands of lives through his work, both in strikingly realistic portraits and humorous caricatures like the famous “Aunt Emma and Uncle Earl” series which he created. For the past 20 years, James has resided in Carrabassett Valley, where he experienced a full and exciting life. His gentle nature, compassion, sense of humor, and expert ping pong skills will be missed by all.

His presence will be especially missed by Linda, his longtime partner who recently found this quote:

“TO MY TRUE LOVE, LINDA; Thank you for enriching my life with your exuberance, beauty, common sense, wisdom, delightful gourmet meals, and artistic talents. I will abide with you in spirit always. Love, James.”

James is survived by partner Linda Cloutier of Carrabassett Valley; daughter, Corina and husband Marc Gilbert of Norridgewock and their children Brett, Brooke, and Paige; son, Luke Stinchfield and wife Angie of Kalispell, MT and their children, Skyleigh and Jaxson; grandchildren, Jake, Parker, and Tripp MacMaster of Richmond; brother, Alan Stinchfield and wife Jane of Cumming, GA; niece, Debra Morin and husband Rich of Frisco, TX; nephew Todd Stinchfield and wife Denise of Woonsocket, RI. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cyndi MacMaster and his parents.

A graveside memorial tribute, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Gott Road, Wayne, ME, followed by a celebration of life at the family camp on Highland Lake.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.