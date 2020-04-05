James P. Bryant, II (1974-2020)

FARMINGTON - James P. Bryant, II of Farmington passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday March 27. He was 46 years old.

Jim is survived by his mother Geri Bryant of Farmington, ME; his sister Melissa Couture and her husband Adam Couture of Starks, ME; his father James P. Bryant of Princeton, WV; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from throughout the country. Jim had a special place in his heart for his Auntie Donna and his favorite bud, Archie.

Jim, also known as Patrick to his family, was born on Jan. 24, 1974 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Agana, Guam. Jim grew up in Northern New York and graduated from South Jefferson Central School in Adams, NY in 1993. He went on to pursue an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Jefferson Community College in Watertown, NY graduating in 1997. Jim was a Maine transplant, moving here in 1997 from Rodman, NY. Although he considered Maine his home, he remained an enthusiastic Yankees and Giants fan.

After moving to Maine, Jim started a career working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Jim last worked for a company, the job he enjoyed the most, providing services to children who suffered physical and emotional abuse.

Donations can be made in his memory to The Robbie Foundation at PO Box 1534, Scarborough, ME 04070 or through their website robbiefoundation.com.