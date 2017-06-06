James Robert Batey, Sr. (1986-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - James Robert Batey, Sr., 30, passed away unexpectedly on May 28, 2017.

He was born August, 29, 1986 in Watervville, the son of Barry Sr. and Donna (Coro) Batey.

He attended schools in Oakland and Skowhegan and had just recently earned his GED. At the time of his death, James was employed by the Town of Norridgewock.

James is survived by his wife of 5 months, Jeniffer Batey and their unborn daughter; daughter, Kadria; son, James Jr; step-daughter, Addison; and a very special part of his life, Atreyu; father, Barry and wife Sarah; sisters, Janice and Jennifer; brother, Barry, Jr. and wife Heather; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Donna and a brother, Michael.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Tozier Cemetery in Fairfield Center (James will be buried with his mother) with Steve Donahue officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the James R. Batey, Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Jeniffer Batey, 46 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976