James Wetzel (1972-2019)

AUBURN – James Wetzel, 46, of Wilton, died Thursday, May 16, at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born Oct. 21, 1972 in Summer’s Point, NJ, a son of Jay Robert and Rebecca (Sear) Wetzel and was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

James worked as a lineman for a cable company, and also worked in landscaping, and at the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant in Farmington, and most recently worked for Northern Lights in their ski rental shop at Titcomb Mountain in West Farmington. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, hunting, his dogs and the outdoors.

He is survived by a son, Miles of New Jersey; his mother, Rebecca of Wilton; sisters, Ashley and Emily of Florida and Rachel of New Jersey; brother, Zach of Florida; paternal grandmother, E. Lois Riley of North Carolina; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Jay; his maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Sear; and paternal grandfather, Ed Wetzel.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb Mountain in West Farmington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in his memory to his care fund, c/o Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.