Jamie Michael Goff (1976-2018)

INDUSTRY – Jamie Michael Goff, 41, of Industry passed away at his residence on April 25, 2018.

He was born on June 26, 1976 at Travis ABF, Fairfield, Calif., the son of Jimmie Michael Goff and Jena Marlene Mendes.

Jamie is survived by his parents, Jimmie and Jena, his son, Jared Michael Goff Kolowski, his siblings, Tonya Marlene Goff, Dustin Louis Goff, and Shane Matthew Goff and Cherie Lynn Texeira, William Ray Texeira, Tyler Jay Texeira; and a step-sister, Sheila Ann Ruggeri; Jamie also leaves behind his beloved Yorkies: Sebastian, Sassy and Angel.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.